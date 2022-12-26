FAU Football: Owls name Charlie Frye as new offensive coordinator

Frye’s most recent coaching tenure was as offensive analyst and analytics coordinator for Penn State University from 2021 to 2022.

FAU football found their next offensive coordinator in Charlie Frye Monday afternoon, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Frye will be replacing Brent Dearmon, who departed to become the head coach at the University of North Alabama after serving one season as offensive coordinator at FAU. According to Thamel’s report, Frye will be the play-caller for the Owls offense when the team starts its debut season in the American Athletic Conference in 2023.

Frye began his career playing at Akron University. Frye spent several years in the league as a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, and Oakland Raiders from 2005 to 2009. The Browns drafted him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, where he had a 136.7 passer rating in a single game, setting a Browns rookie record against the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first NFL start.

After spending five years playing in the NFL, Frye got into coaching. He started as the offensive coordinator for Orlando-area high schools, Jones and Wekiva, for a total of four years. He then became the director of player development at the University of Florida from 2016 to 2017, before becoming wide receivers coach at Ashland University in 2018, and eventually the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Michigan University from 2018 to 2019.

He returned to the NFL in 2021, this time as a quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins, where the Dolphins went 9-8. Frye’s most recent coaching job was as an offensive analyst and analytics coordinator for Penn State University for the 2022 season..

With the onboarding of Frye, head coach Tom Herman now has both his coordinators for the 2023 season, following the hire of Roc Bellantoni as defensive coordinator earlier this month.

