Gallery: Owls take 24-17 victory over UAB Blazers

Javion+Posey+%28%2311%29+and+his+team+mates+follow+the+punt+for+a+down+on+the+first+yard+on+Oct.+29%2C+2022.

Nicholas Windfelder

Javion Posey (#11) and his team mates follow the punt for a down on the first yard on Oct. 29, 2022.

Erika Fletcher, Nicholas Windfelder, and Paul Leachman
November 2, 2022

_RZ97300-2
Gallery|22 Photos
Paul Leachman
Willie Taggert celebrating with his owls after their victory against UAB on Oct. 29, 2022.