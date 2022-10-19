Gallery: FAU ends losing streak winning over RICE 17-14

Jamie+Pettway+Celebrates+his+tackle+during+the+4th+quarter+on+RICE.

Branden Connelley

Jamie Pettway Celebrates his tackle during the 4th quarter on RICE.

Nicholas Windfelder, Branden Connelley, Paul Leachman, and Jaden Wiston
October 19, 2022

 

Gallery|27 Photos
Jaden Wiston
Teja Young showing love to fans during family weekend on Oct. 15, 2022.