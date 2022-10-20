FAU Football: Owls prepare for road matchup against UTEP

N’Kosi Perry hands off the ball to Larry McCammon III for a run up the middle against Rice on Oct. 15, 2022.

Coming off of a victory at home, the FAU football team (3-4, 2-1 C-USA) looks to take down the University of Texas at El Paso Miners on the road this Saturday.

Head coach Willie Taggart talked about the upcoming game and said how UTEP’s ability to run and control the ball will make it a difficult game from a possession standpoint.

“It’s going to be another challenge for our guys, but it’ll be one that our guys are up for,” said Taggart. “We got to go play a clean game, that’s how you win on the road.”

UTEP is heading into the matchup with the same record as FAU, with both teams standing at 3-4. The Owls look to claim their first victory on the road this season.

“Our mindset is to go 1-0 every week,” Taggart said. “In order to get where we’re trying to go, we have to win on the road.”

Junior running back Larry McCammon III was given a season-high 24 rushing attempts last week, and will be a vital part of FAU’s offense for Saturday’s game.

“We need to continue to get Larry the ball,” said Taggart. “He got the offensive game ball for last week.”

On the defensive end, sophomore defensive lineman Evan Anderson will play a big role in this weekend’s game, last week being his first game back after being sidelined with a foot injury since the season-opening victory against Charlotte in late August.

“He made his presence known,” Taggart said. “With the limited amount of snaps he played, I was really impressed with what he did for us.”

The game is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. ESPN+ will head the broadcast.

Matthew Vogdes is a contributing writer for the University Press.