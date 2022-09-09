Staff Predictions: Owls host Southeastern Louisiana in unique matchup

This will be the first-ever matchup for both teams.

Marquice Robinson (left) and Chaz Neal (right) taking a knee before the game against Charlotte on August 27, 2022.

FAU returns home to Howard Schnellenberger Field to host the Southeastern Louisiana University (SLU) Lions.

The Owls are coming off a disappointing 41-38 loss at Ohio, as they are seeking to bounce back with a victory at home.

For both FAU and SLU, this marks the first matchup between the two teams in their history. They are scheduled for Saturday with a 6 p.m. start time, as ESPN+ will head the broadcast.

The University Press Sports Staff returns with their predictions after going 0-4 last week.

Cameron Priester – Sports Editor (0-2)

This game is the perfect opportunity for the Owls to bounce back from their disappointing loss last Saturday.

Not only are the Lions one of the weaker opponents FAU has on their schedule, they are coming off a 24-7 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, where they allowed 241 passing yards and 117 yards on the ground.

After having strong outings in the first two games of the season, graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry and the offense should be able to move the ball efficiently and score points.

Though the defense will be without standout defensive tackle Evan Anderson for the second week in a row due to injury, sophomore defensive lineman Decarius Hawthorne will be back in the starting lineup against the Lions’ offense that struggled to do much of anything in their season opener.

The FAU defense did allow 24 unanswered points at one point last week. However, more importantly, they made stops late in the game when it mattered most. They should be able to keep Southeastern Louisiana in check.

Prediction: FAU 41, SLU 10

Richard Pereira – News Editor (1-1)

FAU looks to recover from a disappointing loss on the road with a resounding victory at home against Southeastern Louisiana.

The Owls’ determining factor will be quarterback N’Kosi Perry, who has lit up the statsheets in touchdowns and passing yards, ranking within the top three of the country in both. If he can maintain that level of play entering Saturday, his team will be good to go offensively.

After allowing 41 points against Ohio, FAU’s defense should discipline itself to make less mistakes and be more cautious of SLU’s best offensive players, particularly senior running back Carlos Washington Jr. and senior quarterback Cephus Johnson III. Both combined for 105 rushing yards in the team’s opening loss to Louisiana.

Silencing Johnson III’s passing game should be the top priority for the Owls defensively. He threw for 149 yards on 22 out of 34 passes against Louisiana, as he will be a nuisance if the defense does not hold him accountable.

Even if the Lions get some occasional scores throughout the game, FAU’s offense will overmatch them once all is said and done.

Prediction: FAU 31, SLU 17

Trey Avant – Staff Writer (1-1)

With the Owls dropping a road game against Ohio last week, the team will now return home to play the SLU Lions.

While SLU is not to be underestimated, they just do not have the talent to compete against FAU. FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry played well last week, throwing for 364 yards and five touchdowns.

Running back Larry McCammon III has been solid to start the season. In two games, he has 178 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The defense for FAU has been inconsistent but they should bounce back this week against an inferior opponent.

Prediction: FAU 35, SLU 10

Kevin Garcia – Staff Writer (0-1)

After an upset loss to Ohio last week, head coach Willie Taggart and his coaching staff are back to the drawing board against Southeastern Louisiana. FAU goes into this matchup with an advantage on paper for a second straight week, as it remains to be seen if they can capitalize with a win.

Offense for FAU was not a problem last week as quarterback N’Kosi Perry led the squad by putting up 38 points. If the defense struggles again Saturday, the Owls may need this level of output.

SLU is coming off its first game of the season, which the team combined for just 260 yards of offense. FAU’s pass rush, led by Marlon Krakue, will look to make quarterback Cephus Johnson uncomfortable in the pocket.

When the final whistle blows, expect the Owls to be victorious for the second time in 2022. SLU’s defense will not be much of a match for the Owls’ high-powered offense.

Prediction: FAU 35, SLU 10

