Gallery: FAU Football kicks off the season with a victory against Charlotte

FAU+Owls+line+up+against+Charlotte+on+August+27%2C+2022.+The+Owls+open+up+their+season+with+a+43-13+sweep+of+Charlotte

Nicholas Windfelder

FAU Owls line up against Charlotte on August 27, 2022. The Owls open up their season with a 43-13 sweep of Charlotte

Nicholas Windfelder, Paul Leachman, and Gabriel Mclean
September 2, 2022

DSC_8007
Gallery|18 Photos
Paul Leachman
Head Coach Willie Taggart holds front and center as the Owls wait for their grand entrance for the 2022 opening game on August 27 against Charlotte.