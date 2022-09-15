FAU Football: Owls prepare for key matchup against UCF

Zuberi Mobley takes it in as he lands another touchdown against Southeastern Louisiana.

The FAU football team is making preparations for an important home matchup against the University of Central Florida.

FAU currently has an 0-3 record against the Golden Knights, most recently taking a 48-14 defeat at home during the 2019 season.

“We just gotta go play FAU football. We believe in what we’re doing, and our guys got to trust their training and go out and play winning football,” head coach Willie Taggart said.

The Owls’ offense is on fire to start the season averaging 41 points a game, which ranks 33rd out of 131 teams in the country. The fewest points FAU has scored so far this season was 38 points in the loss at Ohio.

“It’s hard to win football games without scoring so for our offense to continue to put up some points and knowing that it’s going to be a more challenging opponent than what we’ve had in the first three ball games but our guys [are] up for it,” Taggart said. “Our guys are confident in their ability and what they’re able to do on offense, so it should be fun.”

Sophomore wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was one of the players who shined in last Saturday’s win against Southeastern Louisiana. After getting just seven receptions in his first two games, Wester went off for 180 yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns against the Lions.

“Good things happen when he [has] the ball in his hands,” Taggart said. “We knew that he was gonna be able to be a big part of what we do offensively, so we got to continue to find different ways to get him the ball in touches to help us.”

With FAU having no wins against UCF, Taggart understands the significance of the team possibly achieving a historic victory.

“Whenever you can have a win like that is always good, but it’s just part of our goals and what we want to do. We want to win that ballgame,” Taggart said. “We knew it was on the schedule and know when it was on the schedule and preparing for it, so we’re excited about it.”

The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. The broadcast will be on CBS Sports Network.

