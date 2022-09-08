FAU Football: Owls prepare for home matchup against Southeastern Louisiana

Despite the loss against Ohio, head coach Willie Taggart has plenty to look forward to in the next game against Southeastern Louisiana.

FAU Owls line up against Charlotte on August 27, 2022. The Owls open up their season with a 43-13 sweep of Charlotte

The FAU football team (1-1) returns home this week to face the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions (0-1). The Owls are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Ohio Bobcats in Athens this past weekend.

Despite their efforts, the Owls’ comeback attempt fell short that night. However, head coach Willie Taggart has plenty to look forward to in this upcoming matchup.

“They have had one game, which is good for us, finally, to get an opponent that we can scout for what they did do this year,” said Taggart.

The game in which the Owls surrendered over 340 yards through the air and 100 more on the ground to Ohio, the Owls will look to improve defensively against an Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent that made it to the second round of the FCS playoffs last year.

Even with the Lions losing a good amount of players from 2021, Taggart still has high opinion for the coaching staff and offensive prowess of the Lions.

“You can tell they have good coaches. They play to the strengths of their players and know what they’re doing. They have some quarterback runs they’ll do, the running backs are explosive, and they got some fast receivers out there,” said Taggart.

The Owls look to come out more prepared for this week’s matchup, physically and mentally. With eight penalties tallying 90 yards, FAU struggled to stunt drives and are focusing more on discipline heading into this game.

“It’s just best when you’re playing winning football, and controlling your emotions while you play it,” said Taggart.

The Owls don’t have much to change offensively with graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry leading the way, who tallied over 360 yards through the air and added five touchdowns on zero interceptions. The Owls need to remain consistent offensively while making small adjustments on the defensive side of the ball.

Sophomore defensive lineman Evan Anderson and redshirt junior running back Johnny Ford are still questionable for this week’s matchup but the Owls look to come out prepared in front of their home crowd.

The Owls will host the Lions on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. ESPN3 will broadcast the game.

