FAU Football: Owls dominate Southeastern Louisiana 42-9 at home

With Zuberi Mobley’s and Larry McCammon III’s rushing performances of 142 yards and 125 yards, this marks the first time FAU had two 100-yard rushers in a game since 2018.

The FAU football team (2-1, 1-0 C-USA) bounced back from last week’s disappointing road loss against Ohio with a 42-9 rout at home against the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions (0-2) Saturday night.

The Owls gained first possession after the Lions won the coin toss and deferred. The Owls’ first possession was productive until Perry threw an interception.

FAU forced a quick three-and-out on defense, and on the following offensive possession, junior running back Larry McCammon III broke off a 58-yard rush. Graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry completed the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to freshman running back Zuberi Mobley.

At the end of the first quarter, FAU led 7-0 and outgained the Lions in 167-11 in total yards.

The Owls got off to a fast start in the second quarter when Perry found sophomore wide receiver LaJohntay Wester for a 36-yard touchdown to increase the lead to 14-0.

SELA added a field goal near the 8:41 mark of the second quarter, slimming the Owls’ lead to 14-3. Perry responded by capping off a 70-yard drive with his second rushing touchdown this season.

With time running out of the first half, McCammon rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to increase the Owls’ lead to 28-3. FAU’s offense fired on all cylinders throughout the first half, combined with a stingy effort on defense, culminating in a dominant first half for the team.

Mobley capped off a long drive with 7:57 left on the clock with a rushing touchdown. With this run, Mobley has accumulated 93 rushing yards; McCammon already has 125 rush yards.

Mobley passed the 100-yard mark in the third, with FAU leading 35-3 at the end of the quarter. Tonight marks the first time FAU has had two 100-yard rushers since 2018 when Kerrith White and Devin Singletary each hit the 100-yard mark against Western Kentucky.

Head coach Willie Taggart gave credit to the offensive line when asked about this historic night.

“I thought our offensive line did a great job of moving people, I’m really proud of our O-Line on those 4th and 1s, to just line up and play big boy ball,” Taggart said.

After a chaotic sequence following an interception from Perry and a lost fumble in the same play, FAU recovered the ball and regained possession. Perry followed that with a 42-yard bomb to Wester, who now possesses a new career-high in receiving yards at 142 and counting.

“I knew I had to step up and I stepped up tonight in all aspects, it was all about my preparation this week,” Wester said.

SELA notched a late-game touchdown but failed to convert the extra point, resulting in the final score being 42-9.

The Owls ran the clock out for the rest of the fourth and secured their second victory of 2022. Tonight’s excellent offensive performance should give the team momentum as they turn their attention to the University of Central Florida next Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Kevin Garcia is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him @[email protected], or tweet him @kevingar658.