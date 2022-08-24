FAU Football: Players to watch ahead of the 2022 season

As the 2022 football season begins on Aug. 27, there are certain FAU players looking to make a big leap in their game.

With the college football season set to start for the FAU Owls on Aug. 27 against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the UP takes a look at six players who are poised to have a breakout season in 2022.

N’Kosi Perry, quarterback

The name that comes to mind immediately as a player to watch for the Owls is graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry. 2022 will be his first full off-season with FAU, as he was a late transfer from Miami.

Perry will utilize this extra time to develop chemistry with the offensive unit. He put up solid numbers last season, but there is room for improvement. The quarterback threw for 2,771 yards, 20 touchdowns, while completing 60.69% of his passes.

Evan Anderson, defensive lineman

The defensive line appears to be a strength for FAU heading into this season and Evan Anderson is a name to watch on that front. The sophomore had a stellar rookie season in 2021 as he notched 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack.

His sack numbers will likely improve as the defensive line will be stronger overall than in 2021. Anderson could finish 2022 as FAU’s best defensive player.

Johnny Ford, running back

Redshirt junior Johnny Ford quietly had a solid season for the Owls in 2021 when he finished with 861 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He was also great in the receiving game, adding 280 yards and two touchdowns as a checkdown threat.

With a full off-season alongside Perry, Ford may be looking at a season of 1,000 rushing yards in 2022. The junior will be the three-down back for offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.

Jaylen Joyner, defensive end

Junior defensive end Jaylen Joyner took a step down in production last season. This may be due to increased competition at the position, which saw his snaps decline.

If Joyner can return to the form he had in 2020, FAU’s defense will be dangerous. In the 2020 campaign, he totaled 40 tackles to go with six sacks and a forced fumble.

Je’Quan Burton, wide receiver

Among areas of focus for FAU in the off-season was the receiving corps. Junior wide receiver Je’Quan Burton was solid as the team’s second option in 2021, but he will look to build upon that season in 2022.

Burton finished 2021 with totals of 27 receptions for 490 yards and three touchdowns, including a long reception of 57 yards. He, like Ford, will look to build more chemistry with Perry in the off-season and hope that extra work translates into success in the regular season.

Romain Mungin, cornerback

Junior cornerback Romain Mungin was stellar in his sophomore season last year. The Florida native recorded 36 tackles, seven passes deflected, and two interceptions.

With an expanded role as a leader on the Owls’ secondary after the departure of Jordan Helm, Mungin is poised to improve upon those numbers in 2022.

Kevin Garcia is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him @[email protected], or tweet him @kevingar658.