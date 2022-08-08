FAU Football: Owls name N’Kosi Perry as starting quarterback ahead of 2022 season

N’Kosi Perry searches for a pass while being pressured by Eddie Williams during the 2022 Spring Game on April 9, 2022. Perry went 20 for 26 passing, tossing 168 yards.

Head coach Willie Taggart named N’Kosi Perry the starting quarterback ahead of FAU’s season opener against Charlotte on Aug. 27.

“We’re going to win games this year, and I want to show not only our fans but the whole world that’s what we are going to do,” Perry said to the Palm Beach Post.

Perry is entering his sixth year as a collegiate football player, four of those years spent at the University of Miami primarily as a backup quarterback. However, he saw an opportunity to start and shine with Taggart at FAU.

His first season as an Owl was rocky, as he threw for 2,771 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while completing 60% of his passes. Despite putting up solid numbers individually, FAU finished 2021 with a 5-7 record with Perry at the helm.

Perry took advantage of this year’s spring camp with his teammates, since he was a late transfer last season and did not join the team until summer. The strong chemistry the offense has built will be a major point of contention come opening day.

In what will be Perry’s final collegiate season under center, the need to make a great impression is extremely important, especially in a draft class that is loaded with talent at the quarterback position. NFL draft scouts will be watching his every move and will determine if his football career extends beyond college into the professional league.

