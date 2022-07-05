FAU Football: Previewing the outside linebackers

With the Owls’ season-opener being less than two months away, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will look at the outside linebacker position.

Outside linebacker is usually a dynamic position, especially in the modern era of football. Defensive Player of the Year-caliber talents in the NFL like Khalil Mack, T.J Watt, and Von Miller all make the position their home on the field.

Heading into the 2022 season, the outside linebacker position has been a priority for the Owls. The roster also consists of three true freshmen and a redshirt freshman, making it one of the youngest positions on the field for the Owls.

Sophomore Chris Jones is the most experienced of the group as he played all 12 games last season. Jones managed to get one sack, four tackles for loss, and 31 tackles in that span.

Freshman Jalen McRae was a depth piece at Florida State University for the past three seasons, but could make a difference in a new system if given more opportunities.

Sophomore Morven Joseph, a former four-star recruit, joined the Owls this offseason as a transfer from Tennessee, where he appeared in 12 games in 2021 and 10 the year prior.

Another Owl making their return at the position is Marlon Krakue. Last year, he played in 11 games, compared to five in 2020. He recorded two sacks, 2 ½ tackles for loss, and six total tackles.

It remains to be seen how the Owls’ defense will look as defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is known for running the 3-3-5 defensive style, so it is possible that the outside linebacker position will not be a top priority under his regime.

Kevin Garcia is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him @[email protected], or tweet him @kevingar658