FAU Football: Previewing the offensive line

The offensive line has the most depth out of every position on the roster.

With the FAU football team’s season-opener less than two months away, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we conclude our previews by evaluating the offensive line.

The offensive line is the strength and backbone of the offense. Without the linemen, no plays on the offensive side of the ball will be successful. They are responsible for protecting the quarterback and creating running lanes for the running back to run through.

Transferring from Rutgers University following an impressive 2021 campaign, Brendan Bordner will look to cement himself into the starting lineup for our offensive line. Bordner rotated between positions within the offensive line, including both tackle spots. He played in all 12 games for the Scarlet Knights, including five starts on the line. His talent was on full display in their victory over Temple University, where Bordner got the start for the Rutgers’ offensive line that didn’t allow a single sack and led the way for six rushing touchdowns.

Redshirt sophomore Deshawn Richardson will also look to compete for a starting spot at this position as well. Richardson played in six games last season, having impactful plays in the wins over Fordham and Charlotte.

Redshirt senior Nick Weber will look to continue his role as center for the owls after a solid 2021 season. Weber started in every game last year and had impactful plays throughout the season, earning third Team All-Conference USA honors.

Redshirt sophomore Kamaar Bell, previously at Auburn University, did not take long making an impact for FAU. He played all 12 games and was instrumental in the wins against Charlotte and FIU. In the FIU game, the offensive line led the way for a 704 total yard performance by the offense, and Bell was a part of that success.

Redshirt senior Chaz Neal played in 11 games during 2021, proving himself to be effective with his impressive performance against Marshall, helping his running back group tally for 243 yards on the ground.

FAU also has other offensive line talent featuring players such as sophomores Federico Maranges, Andre Lamas, Alex Atcavage, and Dorian Hilton. Malcolm Lamar, a transfer out of Florida State University, will also look to compete for time in the line.

Jimmy Surin is a contributing writer for the University Press, For more information regarding this story email him at [email protected] or tweet him @SurinJimmy