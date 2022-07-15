FAU Football: Previewing the kickers

The Owls currently have only two kickers listed on the roster.

With the Owls’ season-opener being less than two months away, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will look at the kicker position.

FAU is entering the 2022 season with only two kickers listed on the roster, redshirt freshman Morgan Suarez and redshirt sophomore Logan Lupo.

Before joining the Owls as a member of the 2020 recruiting class, Suarez played kicker at Wellington High School where he was awarded High School Placekicker of the Year at the 2020 Lou Groza Award Banquet.

Suarez got limited playing time last season, appearing in three games. He made the most of his opportunities, going five-for-five on extra-point attempts and two-for-two on field-goal attempts. The longest field goal he made last year was 35 yards.

Lupo transferred to FAU last year after spending his freshman season at the University of Louisville. He only saw the field as a punter for the Cardinals, appearing in five games where he averaged 38.8 yards per punt.

If head coach Willie Taggart wants to add some depth to the kicker position, he could opt to acquire one through the transfer portal. As of right now, however, the starting job should belong to Suarez.

