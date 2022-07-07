FAU Football: Previewing the cornerbacks

Seven players are currently competing for the first-string spot.

With the Owls’ season opener less than two months away, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will focus on the cornerbacks.

Cornerbacks are a unique position as their role varies within the formation they’re lined up in. Most defenses contain two cornerbacks, both lining up on opposite sides of the defense. The cornerbacks normally line up with the opponent’s receivers and their main priority is to cover their man or zone on the field and prevent passes being thrown in their area.

The players competing for one of the two cornerback starting spots for the 2022 season are junior Romain Mungin and freshman Jahbari Hill.

In 2021, Mungin made his mark, as he played in 10 games that saw him get two interceptions and seven pass deflections. Thanks to his major contributions, he will likely be one of the starting cornerbacks to begin the season.

Hill, a Boynton Beach native, looks to work his way up in the depth chart as he is a fresh face that the Owls have recruited over the offseason.

The athletes that are hoping to obtain the remaining starting spot are redshirt freshman Jayden Williams, redshirt sophomore Glover Cook, and sophomore Justin Mckithen.

Williams collected 11 tackles in four games last year and is looking to be the other player to secure the other cornerback position.

Cook appeared in two games for the Owls last season, but is looking to climb the depth chart ladder. Mckithen is also looking to climb the ladder as he made six tackles with the Owls in 10 games in 2021.

Two honorable mentions going towards the 2022 season are redshirt freshman Zeroun Skinner and freshman Michael Boone, who look to make their mark during the preseason.

The Owls took a big blow losing some talent from the cornerback position but this offseason, they’ve added some talent with a lot of potential as they look forward to showing what they can bring to the table this season.

