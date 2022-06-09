FAU Football: Previewing the wide receivers

With the Owls’ season-opener being less than three months away, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will look at the wide receivers.

Wide receivers are the primary recipients of passes from the quarterback and are one of the most valuable players on the offense.

The top two options at wide receiver coming into the 2022 season are sophomore LaJohntay Wester and junior Je’Quan Burton.

In 2021, Wester led the team with 65 catches for 702 receiving yards and four touchdowns, therefore, he should be seen as the frontrunner to be the first option coming into the 2022 campaign.

Burton finished second on the team in receiving yards last season with 27 catches for three touchdowns.

Beyond those two, FAU’s lack of experience at the position becomes evident.

Outside of Wester and Burton, sophomore Javion Posey has the most experience in FAU’s system. What makes Posey unique is that the coaching staff uses him more as an offensive weapon than a traditional wide receiver, often lining up at quarterback and running back. In 19 games with the Owls, Posey has caught five passes for 37 yards and one touchdown.

Junior BJ Alexander and freshmen Jahmal Edrine and Tony Johnson are the only other receivers with experience playing for FAU. In 2020, Alexander had six catches for 55 yards while in 2021, Edrine had one catch for nine yards. Johnson appeared in one game but did not record a catch.

The one player that could shake up the top of the depth chart is graduate Jordan Young. Young transferred to FAU from Florida State University and comes in with 15 catches for 184 receiving yards and one touchdown in three seasons with the Seminoles.

While new to FAU’s system, a strong training camp from Young could help him leapfrog Posey and Alexander and put him into direct competition with Wester and Burton for one of the two starting wide receiver spots.

Edrine, Johnson, and sophomore Jymetre Hester will likely be relegated to special teams and spot wide receiver duty.

FAU lost several receivers to the professional ranks but with Wester and Burton at the helm and the arrival of Young, FAU boasts experience and versatility. Continued contributions from Posey, Alexander, and Edrine should help FAU bounce back from its losses in no time.

Trey Avant is a staff writer for the University Press.