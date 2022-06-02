FAU Football: Previewing the tight ends

With the Owls’ season-opener being less than three months away, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will look at the tight ends.

Tight ends often play the hybrid role of a wide receiver and an offensive lineman, as they open up opportunities for running or passing plays to flourish in the offense.

Last year saw John Mitchell and Zaire Mitchell-Paden lead the way as the main options, combining for 28 receptions for 347 yards and five touchdowns. Now that they went on to go professional in the National Football League, the starting spot is up for grabs among five players.

Arguably in the lead to be in the main rotation is redshirt sophomore Carter Boatwright. Coming from Florida State University after two seasons, Boatwright holds a major advantage in playing tougher competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as he could translate that to major production for the Owls’ offense.

Redshirt senior Austin Evans comes into the fold next. While he appeared in all but one game last season, he only made one reception for six yards. His experience will continue giving him chances to contribute to the team but the limited offensive production might prevent him from getting more playing time.

Graduate Adam Boselli enters the conversation as one of the older players at the position. Boselli played a role in the defensive rotation for special teams in nine games in 2021, having assisted on four tackles. His physicality alone will give him looks in the offensive scheme, but his ability to consistently catch passes will be tested.

Lucas Luft follows suit as another redshirt senior in the position. Even though he has yet to appear in a game for the Owls, Luft knows his way around the squad since joining in 2021 after transferring from Eastern Michigan University.

Freshman William Ford rounds out as the last of the group. His lack of familiarity with FAU’s offensive game plan will keep him away from the starting job but if the team is winning or losing by wide margins, he will get the chance to showcase what he can bring with more reps.

Whether one of these players can replace what Mitchell and Mitchell-Paden gave to the team last season remains to be seen. Despite this, the potential they have to turn the heads of opposing defenses will be interesting to watch heading into the fall.

Richard Pereira is the News Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.