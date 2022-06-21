FAU Football: Previewing the defensive ends

There are four defensive ends competing for the starting spot.

With the Owls’ season-opener less than three months away, the UP will evaluate each position group on the roster. Today, we will look at the defensive ends.

Defensive ends are the lineman at each end of the defensive line. Their primary job is rushing the quarterback, as well defending against the run.

The defensive ends will be one of the most experienced groups on the team, as all four players listed at the position are returning from last season.

After leading the team with three sacks last season, along with 35 tackles, redshirt junior Jaylen Joyner should be set to take one of the starting spots.

However, of the three remaining defensive ends on roster, none have made any significant contributions in their time on the field, so this offseason will decide who will take the starting opposite of Joyner.

Competing for the spot will be redshirt juniors Marlon Bradley and Dorien Josey, along with redshirt freshman Jacob Merrifield.

In 2021, Bradley appeared in eight games and posted two total tackles. Josey, though he first joined the team back in 2019, has yet to see the field for the Owls.

Despite being the youngest of the group, Merrifield should have a good chance to compete for the start due to Bradley and Josey’s lack of production. He played in three games and collected two tackles in 2021.

Cameron Priester is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron.