FAU Football: Owls land transfer defensive tackle Keem Green from South Carolina

Green will use his last year of eligibility at FAU.

FAU strengthens its defensive line with the addition of four-star defensive tackle Keem Green. The six-foot-four, 312-pound graduate transfer from the University of South Carolina will enter his final season of eligibility and play under head coach Willie Taggart for the 2022 season.

With Green entering the fold, this is the second defensive lineman Taggart added in the 2022 class and the first via the transfer portal.

Green, originally a JUCO product, played his first two seasons at Highland Community College, where he accumulated 116 tackles including 2.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.

After transferring to the University of Nebraska in 2019 to play for Scott Frost, Green saw playing time in three games, while also being selected to the university’s Scholar-Athlete honor roll. His second season featured more playing time, as well as being chosen for the All-Big Ten team.

In 2021, Green returned to his home state to play for the University of South Carolina. Green was named to the SEC Fall Academic honor roll in his time at South Carolina.

Green will bring Power-5 experience as well as academic leadership to the FAU locker room this season. The veteran will add depth to the defensive line with appearances against multiple ranked opponents throughout his collegiate career.

Overall, this is the 12th transfer portal addition and Green is the third former four-star recruit to transfer this offseason into Taggart’s program, alongside linebackers Jaleel McRae from Florida State and Morven Joseph from Tennessee.

