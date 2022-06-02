FAU Football: Offensive lineman Dorian Hinton transfers from Middle Tennessee

Hinton was named a member of the 2020 C-USA All-Freshman team for the Blue Raiders.

Dorian Hinton officially committed to join the Owls after visiting the Boca Raton campus over 2022 Junior Day weekend. The university officially announced Hinton’s commitment in a tweet Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman played high school football at Naples High School, where the proximity to home was a factor in FAU’s benefit when landing the sophomore.

After being redshirted in 2019 at Middle Tennessee, Hinton was named a member of the 2020 C-USA All-Freshman team.

2021 brought more opportunities for Hinton as he started nine of 10 games he appeared in for the Blue Raiders. He achieved a positive grade in six of those contests, according to 247Sports.

The sophomore lineman held offers from Illinois, Kansas, and several other programs before ultimately deciding on FAU. He will be reunited with new offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, who coached him at Middle Tennessee the past two seasons.

