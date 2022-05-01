Five former Owls sign with NFL teams

University Press stock photo of linebacker Caliph Brice. He was one of five former Owls to sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent.

The 2022 NFL Draft concluded Saturday, April 30, and while no former Owls were selected, five have signed to NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Linebacker Caliph Brice signed with the Green Bay Packers. His combination of size and speed will be a solid addition to a Green Bay defense that is already poised as one of the best in the league.

Cornerback Zyon Gilbert signed with the New York Giants. Giants’ cornerback James Bradberry is not expected to return to the team in 2022, and while they did select a cornerback in the draft, Gilbert’s speed and ball skills should give an opportunity to earn playing time.

Offensive lineman Desmond Noel will be returning to his native Cincinnati, Ohio, as he signed with the Bengals. This is right on trend with the other moves the Bengals have made this offseason to strengthen their offensive line that seemed to be their downfall in their loss in Super Bowl LVI.

Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden signed with the Cleveland Browns. He will be taking reps behind former teammate, tight end Harrison Bryant, who the Browns drafted in 2020.

Wide receiver John Mitchell signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle spent its last two draft picks on wide receivers, so Mitchell will spend this offseason competing for a spot on the final roster.

