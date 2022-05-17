FAU Football: Safety Ahman Ross to enter the transfer portal

FAU football’s safety Ahman Ross has declared for the transfer portal (per @247sportsportal). During Ross’s time at FAU, he put together an impressive resume over four seasons in which he posted 45 games played, 133 total tackles, and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Ross picked up a sack and an interception during his tenure while recovering four fumbles. Ross enters the portal as a graduate transfer and will be able to play his last college football season at the school of his choice. He does have the option to return to FAU if he chooses to stay.

Although Ross has declared for the portal, his impact at FAU has put optimism into the football program. In his senior year, Ross stepped up big defensively. He made 30 tackles as he played exceptionally well against Charlotte, where he picked up seven total tackles and his first college interception.

Ross’s best game, however, dates back to the shortened 2020 season against Southern Miss when he put up a stat-line of 10 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

With Ross’s absence, FAU will now look to fill the void in the safety position. There are currently eight safeties listed on the 2022 roster, three of which are redshirt juniors. With summer workouts starting, there will be plenty of time for competition and position battles amongst the team.

Zachary Watts is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email [email protected] or tweet him at @ZachWatts1_.