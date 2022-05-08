FAU Football: Owls land transfer cornerback Daemon Hill from Central Michigan

Hill was a three-star recruit and the 163rd ranked player in the state of Florida coming out of Palmetto High School, where he played with current FAU sophomore wide receiver LaJohntay Wester.

The Owls’ secondary added some much needed help through the transfer portal as former Central Michigan University’s (CMU) cornerback Daemon “Daedae” Hill announced his commitment to FAU on Saturday via Twitter.

Hill, who played two seasons with CMU, will have three years of eligibility remaining following the free year of eligibility the NCAA gave players who participated in the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

Listed at 5-foot-11-inches and 180 pounds, Hill was a three-star recruit and the 163rd ranked player in the state of Florida coming out of Palmetto High School, where he played with current FAU sophomore wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. Hill held offers from multiple Power 5 programs including Miami, Cincinnati, and Kansas State, but decided to join the Chippewas as a member of their 2020 recruiting class.

Hill had ten tackles in six games played for Central Michigan as a freshman in 2020.

In 2021, Hill played in 13 games and accounted for 22 total tackles, three pass breakups, and a sack, primarily as a rotational cornerback for CMU. However, he will have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot with the Owls.

Junior cornerback Romain Mungin is expected to assume the role of starting cornerback following the departure of starters Zyon Gilbert and Diashaun Moss at the end of last season. This leaves Hill and Jayden Williams, Justin McKithen to compete for the spot opposite of Mungin this offseason.

Cameron Priester is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron.