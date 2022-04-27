NFL Draft Analysis: Linebacker Caliph Brice’s IQ and tackling ability will give him a chance to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft

Brice put up stellar stats in the 2021 season, making 58 total tackles (25 solo) and one forced fumble.

Last December, linebacker Caliph Brice made his decision to enter the 2022 NFL Draft after playing three years at FAU.

Brice attached a simple message “thank you FAU Football, forever grateful” to a photographed statement on his twitter account.

Brice transferred to FAU in 2019 from Hutchinson Community College and was a rotational player for the Owls that year before becoming a starter in 2020. He never looked back and was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week by CollegeFootballMadness.com in 2021.

Brice put up stellar stats in 2021, making 58 total tackles (25 solo) and one forced fumble. He mounted a season-high 10 tackles against the Charlotte 49ers on Oct. 21.

Here are the strengths and weaknesses of Brice and what he can bring to an NFL roster.

Strengths

Brice is a great team tackler and on-field leader for the Owls and will bring a high IQ to an NFL franchise, if selected in this year’s draft. He has shown that he can make quick moves past opposing lineman to get into the backfield and disrupt the quarterback’s motion.

Brice participated in the 2022 Pro Day at FAU, showcasing his skills. He ran a 4.50 40-yard dash and had a 37.5-inch vertical jump, which is how the average NFL linebacker grades out.

Brice will be a solid addition to an NFL team seeking inside linebacker depth to help with run defense. Possessing a knack for closing gaps, he will make a good third option for teams that utilize one inside linebacker and a fourth option for teams that utilize two.

Weaknesses

Brice missed three games last season due to an arm injury, which will be something for scouts to monitor further along in the evaluation process. NFL franchises will look for more durability from players they want to invest in.

NFL teams are looking for linebacker prospects that have a knack for getting tackles. With only 58 tackles for this season, they may not invest in a player like Brice.

Brice’s lack of creating big plays on defense will hurt him. Throughout three seasons at FAU, he managed just one interception, two passes deflected, and one forced fumble.

Best Fit

Brice will need to go to an organization that can develop his skills further, as he possesses the character to be coachable.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of developing inside linebackers, making them an ideal destination for Brice. Head coach Mike Tomlin and linebackers coach Jerry Olsavksy will do an exceptional job with his development.

Although the Steelers have six linebackers on their roster, two of them are scheduled to be restricted free agents. If they are unable to keep their free agents, they will be looking for help at the linebacker position.

In addition to learning from a world-class coaching staff, Brice will be able to learn from linebacker Devin Bush with the Steelers.

Kevin Garcia is a staff writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email him @[email protected], or tweet him @kevingar658.