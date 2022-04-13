Gallery: Football: Spring Game 2022

Nicholas Windfielder
Head Coach Willie Taggart speaks to his team following the conclusion of the 2022 Spring Game. “I thought we had a really good spring, we got better in every aspect,” said Coach Taggart after the game.
Eston Parker III and Nicholas WindfielderApril 13, 2022
Eston Parker III is the Lead Photographer for the University Press and previously served as the Photo Editor for the UP. He is a multimedia journalism...
