Men’s Basketball: Owls to participate in the College Basketball Invitational

On Saturday, FAU men’s basketball announced that they accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 College Basketball Invitational (CBI).

This will mark the Owls’ first time participating in the CBI and their fourth postseason appearance overall. Their prior appearances were in the 2002 NCAA Tournament, the 2011 National Invitational Tournament (NIT), and the 2019 CollegeInsiders.com Tournament (CIT).

The CBI can be a good springboard for a smaller Division I program like FAU to reach national success. The Loyola University Chicago Ramblers won the CBI in 2015 and found themselves in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament as an 11th seed three years later.

The Owls finished a stellar season with a 19-14 record, the fourth-straight winning season for head coach Dusty May with the team.

Earlier this year, FAU secured its record-setting 11th victory in conference play, their most as a member of Conference USA.

The Owls have had two 20-win seasons in program history, and they can reach that mark for the third time with one postseason victory and eclipse their record with a deep run in the CBI.

The 2022 CBI will take place from March 19-23 at the Ocean Bank Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. FAU’s first-round opponent has yet to be determined.

