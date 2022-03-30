FAU Softball: Chan Walker to take over as interim head coach

Chan Walker has been a coach with the softball team for 21 years and now she will take over the helm after the passing of Joan Joyce.

On Wednesday, FAU announced that long-time associate head coach Chan Walker will take over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season following the passing of Joan Joyce.

“I’m thinking maybe it’s an easy transition,” Walker said. “This is still coach Joyce’s 28th season.”

Senior infielder Maya Amm expressed how she feels about Walker being the interim head coach.

“I’m personally really proud,” Amm said. “I didn’t just build a relationship with coach Joyce, I was obviously grateful to build one with coach [Walker].”

Walker has been a part of the team since day one as both a player and a coach. In 1995 she played in the outfield in her junior year and helped the team go 33-18 in its first season.

In 2018, the university named Walker an associate head coach to Joyce. The Owls were 30-26 in that season.

“I am extremely proud of Coach [Walker]. She and Coach Joyce have always been family to me for as long as I can remember knowing them,” sophomore infielder Jalynn Ford said. “It’s gonna be tough, but she is one of the toughest people I know.”

FAU is 18-17 (6-3 C-USA) on the season thus far and they lead the East Division. Their next matches will take place from April 1-3 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. against Middle Tennessee State University. C-USA will broadcast all three games.

“I think this program is just getting started and is going to keep growing,” Amm said.

