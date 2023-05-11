Softball: The Owls beat the Hilltoppers in shutout victory

The 4-seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-18, 15-9 C-USA) defeated the 5-seed Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (WKU) (30-22, 14-9 C-USA) in Game 4 of the Conference USA Playoffs, 6-0, in Ruston, LA.

FAU junior catcher Olivia Peterson hit a solo home run over right field to score the first run by either team in the game to start the bottom of the second. With the bases loaded, WKU fifth-year outfielder Taylor Davis catches a fly ball by FAU senior outfielder Sara Berthiaume to end the inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, Lebanon-born graduate infielder Maya Amm hit a single to right field, allowing freshman infielder Jesiana Mora and junior outfielder Cammeo Presutti to score, pushing FAU’s lead to three.

FAU sophomore Gabby Sacco, who holds the title of the Conference USA Pitcher of the Year, struck out her second batter of the game after an extended weather delay in the top of the fourth inning that lasted nearly an hour. Sacco pitched every inning in the game, striking out four runners and only allowing two hits.

Amm hit an RBI single that sent pinch runner senior Riley Ennis to home plate in the bottom of the fifth. The Owls lead the Hilltoppers, 4-0. Amm led the team with a finishing 2 singles and 3 RBIs.

Mora hit a single up the left side of the field, bringing Presutti and junior outfielder Holley Peluso to home plate. The Owls lead 6-0 heading into the seventh and final inning.

The Owls will face 1-seed University of North Carolina at Charlotte at 6:30 p.m. in the second round. ESPN+ will broadcast the game tomorrow in Ruston, LA.

