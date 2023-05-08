Softball: FAU sweeps UTSA in three-game series

The bats come alive this week as the Owls hit multiple home runs in their final series of the regular season.

Senior Riley Ennis and senior outfielder Sara Berthiaume had dominant performances at the plate that allowed the Owls to sweep the Roadrunners this weekend.

FAU was able to take the first win over the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) 10-5.

The Owls scored three runs to open up the first inning. Berthiaume returned to the lineup for the first time since March 7 and tallied three hits in game one.

The Roadrunners struck back with one run, but FAU answered with a big second inning.

With bases loaded and two outs, senior utility player Riley Ennis blasted a grand slam pushing their lead 9-1.

UTSA fought back in the fourth as freshman outfielder Lilly Hood hit a three-run homerun to bring FAU’s lead within four.

FAU sophomore pitcher Ainsley Lambert came in relief in the fifth inning, closing the game with three perfect innings.

Saturday’s 9-4 win against the Roadrunners clinched the series for the Owls.

Ennis delivered another grand slam in the first inning to put the Owls up 5-0. UTSA answered back with four runs to cut the lead to one.

Sophomore pitcher Sommer Clark shut out the last 5 innings for sophomore pitcher Gabby Sacco. Berthiaume ripped a solo shot in the fourth, pushing their lead to three.

Despite a two-hour and 20-minute rain delay in the sixth, the Owls were still hot at the plate. Berthiaume hit her second homer of the game right after the delay.

The Owls closed out the series Sunday with a 10-1 victory.

Senior shortstop Sommer Baker’s grand slam in the second inning put the Owls up 4-0.

UTSA got one run on the board in the second on a sac fly to center field.

FAU tacked on three more runs in the third, growing their lead to six. Freshman Jesiana Mora put the final stamp on the victory, hitting a 2-run homerun.

The Owls improve to 33-18 and advance to the conference tournament on Wednesday.

