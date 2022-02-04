Women’s Basketball: Owls’ struggles continue with 64-49 road loss at Louisiana Tech

Despite a late surge in the fourth quarter, the FAU women’s basketball team suffered a 64-49 road loss Thursday night at Ruston, La. against the Louisiana Tech (LA Tech) Bulldogs. With this loss, FAU has dropped eight of its last nine games.

Redshirt junior Sophia Galeron scored five of FAU’s eight points in the first quarter, though it was not enough as the Bulldogs took the lead 18-8 by the end.

The Owls’ offensive struggles continued as the second quarter progressed, managing to score 10 points in the period. LA Tech took a 21-point lead into the half going up 39-18.

Sophomore Alexa Zaph had five of her 12 points in the quarter, yet LATech continued to widen their lead by 23 points, ending the third quarter up 55-32.

With 1:23 left in the fourth quarter, the Owls were able to cut the gap down to 13 points before LA Tech scored a layup to close out the game. The Owls struggled to score as they shot 32.3% from the field, 26.1% from behind the arc, and 33.3% at the free-throw line.

Heading into their next road game taking on Southern Mississippi, the Owls will look to regroup. ESPN+ will be broadcasting the game for fans who are unable to travel to Hattiesburg, Miss. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.

