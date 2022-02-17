Women’s Basketball: Owls drop conference match at North Texas, 76-45

FAU women’s basketball (5-19, 1-12 C-USA) suffered a devastating 76-45 loss to the University of North Texas (UNT) Mean Green (13-10, 6-7 C-USA) in the UNT Coliseum in Denton, TX., on Thursday night. The Owls headed into the game already in poor form, losing their last five games.

The Mean Green took the early advantage against a struggling FAU team by scoring 19 points in the first quarter. The Owls did not find the basket often, only scoring nine points, with senior guard Rita Pleskevich leading the Owls with four points for the quarter. The Owls struggled to find opportunities in their offensive possessions, turning the ball over five times.

UNT’s junior guard Quincy Noble had a notable first half, contributing 17 points, three assists, and three steals. The Mean Green ended the half strong, leading 42-24, shooting 58.1% from the field, 44% from three-point range, accumulating 16 total rebounds, and getting six steals.

FAU finished the half with a disappointing performance, having 12 turnovers, nine total rebounds, two steals, and committed eight fouls.

In the second half, FAU could not recover from its large deficit as UNT maintained at least a 20-point lead for the entire half. Pleskevich and senior guard Amber Gaston were the only players to score 10 or more points. The Owls ended the game shooting just 10% from deep. The team also committed 17 turnovers.

Noble stole the show being the only player to score over 20 points, as no other player from UNT has scored more than nine. The Mean Green ended the game with a dominant performance shooting 54.4% from the field, 50% from behind the arc. They also had 33 total rebounds, 15 assists, and made 11 steals.

The Owls will travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 19, for a matchup against Middle Tennessee State University at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

