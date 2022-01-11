Former Women’s Basketball player Brittany Bowe qualifies for her third Winter Olympics

At age 33, Brittany Bowe will participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, after qualifying on Saturday. This will be the third Olympic team that she will be part of (2014 and 2018).

She has earned one medal in her Olympic career. In 2016, while training for the Pyeongchang Games games, Bowe suffered a concussion that made it unclear whether she would qualify for the tournament. She has earned a bronze medal in the team pursuit in 2018, during the Pyeongchang, South Korea Games. This is the only medal that she has earned.

Bowe also won an inline skating gold medal at the 2007 Pan-Am Games.

The speed skater was involved in many sports (including skating, soccer, and basketball), but it was not until 2010 that she started pursuing the sport. She was inspired by watching skaters in the Salt Lake City, Utah Games. She moved to the city later that year to hone her skills.

She played four seasons as a guard at FAU from 2006 to 2010. She received a full scholarship and double-majored in Social Science and Sociology.

The 5-foot-7-inch guard skated around the hardwood floors of a roller rink, rather than an ice rink before playing at FAU.

While with the Owls, Bowe played 113 games and 3176 minutes. She averaged 9.4 points per game, shot 34.7% from the field, 22.2% beyond the arc, and 67.1% at the free-throw line.

Her best overall season was her senior year, as she averaged over 33 minutes per game and 12.2 points per game. In that season, Bowe shot 40.3% from the field and 70% from the free-throw line.

