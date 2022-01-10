FAU Softball announces 2022 schedule

The Owls will begin the season at home on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m.

After finishing 2021 with a 12-35 record, FAU Softball looks to improve for the 2022 season which will begin on Feb. 10.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, the FAU softball team announced its schedule for the 2022 season.

The Owls open their season with a doubleheader Thursday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. against Louisville at home in the FAU First Pitch Classic, which will end on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. They will also face Indiana, Northern Illinois, Ohio State, and Bethune-Cookman.

After the six-game homestand, the Owls will travel to Leesburg, Fla. where they will go on to play five games against North Carolina, Maryland, Missouri, Monmouth, and Liberty from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20.

Traveling back to home grounds, the Owls host their FAU “Strikeout Cancer” Tournament on Feb. 24 and ending on Feb. 27, playing five games against Jacksonville, Kentucky, Columbia, Michigan State, and Long Island University. The “Strikeout Cancer” has been done for at least the last 10 years. Each year, the softball team wears a pink shirt on Sunday. They have a different color ribbon to represent other cancers: pediatric, leukemia, and breast.

FAU will then host Saint John’s University in a doubleheader that begins on Tuesday, March 1, at 2 p.m.

The Owls host their FAU “Parents’ Weekend Tournament” on March 4 at 4:30 p.m., which will conclude on Sunday, March 6, at 2:30 p.m. They will play against Purdue, Delaware, and Illinois State. “Parents’ weekend” is where all the parents of the players come as they usually have lunch or dinner during the tournament.

During the middle of the season, FAU will face off against Louisiana Tech in a three-game series from March 11 through March 13 to start Conference USA (C-USA) play. Following that series, FAU will travel to Denton, Texas for a three-game series against C-USA opponent North Texas from March 18 to March 20.

They travel back home to Boca Raton to face off against Central Arkansas in a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 22, at 5 p.m.

FAU will then host C-USA opponent Western Kentucky from March 25 to March 27 in a three-game series. Coming off that matchup, the Owls head on the road to Murfreesboro, Tenn. to play against conference opponent Middle Tennessee in a three-game series starting on April 1 and finishing April 3.

The remaining scheduled games against Marshall, Florida International University, the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), and Charlotte are conference encounters except for a doubleheader in Daytona against Bethune-Cookman on April 13 at 1 p.m.

FAU will host its last home series in conference play against UTSA, starting on Friday, April 26, at 6 p.m and ending May 1 at 1 p.m. The Owls hit the road in their last regular-season series of conference play against Charlotte from May 6 to May 8.

The 2022 C-USA Championship will be held from May 11 to May 14 in Denton, Texas.

Last season, the Owls finished with a 12-35 record that ended with a 7-0 loss to Western Kentucky in the regular season.

