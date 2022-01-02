FAU Football: Running back James Charles declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Charles becomes the seventh FAU player to enter the upcoming draft.

James Charles (#28) played six seasons at FAU before making the decision to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

After six seasons at FAU, running back James Charles declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter on Thursday.

Charles amassed 1,030 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 220 carries throughout his career. He also served as a team captain in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He leaves FAU a two-time conference champion (2017 and 2019).

While his usage was up-and-down, Charles had a solid career with the Owls with his best season coming in 2019. On just 78 carries, he rushed for 413 yards and five touchdowns.

When given the opportunity to be the leading back, Charles delivered. In the 2020 Montgomery Bowl, he rushed for a career-high 82 yards on 16 carries.

Charles becomes the seventh FAU player to enter the upcoming draft as he now joins linebacker Caliph Brice, cornerbacks Zyon Gilbert and Korel Smith, and wide receivers Brandon Robinson, TJ Chase, and Willie Wright.

The last FAU player to be drafted was tight end Harrison Bryant when the Cleveland Browns selected him back in 2020. The 2022 NFL Draft will begin on April 28 and end on April 30, as it will be broadcast on ESPN from Las Vegas, Nev.

Trey Avant is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @TreyAvant3.