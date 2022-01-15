FAU Football: Owls name Brent Dearmon offensive coordinator

Dearmon formerly worked at the University of Kansas and Middle Tennessee.

The FAU football team has hired Brent Dearmon, who spent the 2021 college football season as the offensive coordinator of the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, as their new offensive coordinator on Friday.

Dearmon led Middle Tennessee’s offense with a 29.9 points per game scoring average last season. Its offense was ranked 53rd in the nation in scoring under Dearmon.

He was the offensive coordinator at the University of Kansas prior to MTSU. He took over for Les Koenning halfway through 2019. In his only full season at Kansas, their offense averaged 15.8 points per game, ranked 124th in the nation.

This marks FAU’s second offensive coordinator hiring of the offseason. It was previously reported that they had hired Chip Lindsey but he took the same job at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

Dearmon will be replacing Michael Johnson Sr. In his lone season as coordinator, Johnson’s offense finished with 25.4 points per game, ranked 84th in the nation.

Under Johnson, FAU’s offense averaged 248.5 yards passing and 153.6 rushing per game. The formerly ranked 55th in the nation, the latter ranked 73rd.

Kevin Garcia is a staff writer at the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @kevingar658.