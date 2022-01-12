FAU Basketball: Men’s and Women’s postponed games have been rescheduled for January 17

Both teams had postponed games to be made up on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

After COVID restrictions caused several postponements for men’s and women’s college basketball during the holiday season, Conference USA (C-USA) has begun rescheduling games.

FAU men’s and women’s basketball had games postponed against Old Dominion and Charlotte last week.

The men’s team was previously scheduled to play on the road against the University of Charlotte on Dec. 30 but due to COVID restrictions, the game was pushed back. The game will now be played on Monday, Jan. 17 in the Burrow at Abessinio Court, tipping off at 4:00 p.m.

The Owls are off to a 8-6 record on the season, with seven of those wins coming at home. They have played just one C-USA game thus far this season; a win against Marshall.

FAU will play against Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) on Thursday, Jan. 13 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Then they will visit the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) on Saturday, Jan. 15 before playing Charlotte.

Previously scheduled for Jan. 1, the Lady Owls will face Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va. on Jan. 17 with a starting time of 1:30 p.m.

The Lady Owls have a 4-8 record and they are looking to end a three-game losing skid in their next game. This will be their second C-USA game; the first conference matchup was a loss against Marshall.

FAU will host the MTSU Lady Raiders on Thursday, Jan. 13 and UAB on Saturday, Jan. 15 prior to hosting the Lady Monarchs.

