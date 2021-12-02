Women’s Basketball: Owls take down Kennesaw State 63-45 on the road

FAU women’s basketball (3-4) went up to Kennesaw, Ga., winning 63-45 on the road against Kennesaw State (2-6) on Thursday night.

Both teams started the first quarter off slow, but FAU found its footing and ended the quarter on an 8-0 run.

The Owls continued dominating in the second quarter on both ends of the floor, while Kennesaw State had spurts where it didn’t score for several minutes.

At halftime, FAU led 28-20. The team attempted and made more shots at the free-throw line going 11-15, while Kennesaw State went 2-3.

Kennesaw State tried to mount a comeback in the third quarter, but for every shot the team made, FAU had a response.

Similar to the start of the game, both teams began the fourth quarter off slow but FAU finished off the game strong, going on a 10-0 run to lock up the win.

FAU dominated on all shooting aspects, going 40% from the field, 38% from beyond the three-point line, and 74% from the free-throw line. Kennesaw State, on the other hand, shot 29% from the field, 16% from beyond the arc, and 60% for free-throws.

Senior forward Amber Gaston led FAU with 13 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Junior guard Alexa Zaph helped out with a team-high 17 points and four rebounds.

For Kennesaw State, senior guard Amani Johnson scored 19 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Redshirt senior guard Jah’Che Whitfield contributed with nine points, four rebounds, and one assist.

The Owls will play their next game in Extramile Arena against Boise State on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. It will be broadcast on Mountain West Digital Network.

Angel Rassi is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @arassi2000.