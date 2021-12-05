Women’s Basketball: FAU falls 76-64 to Boise State

FAU faltered on both ends of the floor which cost them the game.

Janeta Rozentale (#30) had a team-high 18 points in the road defeat to Boise State on Dec. 5, 2021.

FAU women’s basketball (3-5) went up to Boise, Idaho, losing 76-64 on the road against Boise State (2-5) on Sunday evening.

The Owls started off slow, only making a three-point shot in the first three and a half minutes of the game. Boise State, on the other hand, relied heavily on layups to take a commanding lead in the first quarter.

FAU tried to mount a comeback but every shot they made was met with a bucket from the Broncos. FAU suffered a scoring drought in the final four and a half minutes of the quarter, while Boise State went on a 10-0 run.

At halftime, Boise State led 45-25. The Broncos outscored FAU in all aspects, going 53% from the field, 45% from the three-point line, and 80% from the free-throw line. For the Owls, they shot 33%, 17%, and 67% respectively.

Recovering to begin the second half, FAU went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter to cut the deficit down to 11.

FAU and Boise State went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, where the Broncos’ lead stayed intact to win the game.

The Broncos dominated on both ends of the floor going 45% from the field, 37% from beyond the arc, 68% from the line, while getting 46 rebounds and five blocks. FAU went 38% from the field, 33% from the three-point line, 67% from the free-throw line, and had 30 rebounds and three blocks.

Redshirt junior forward Janeta Rozentale led FAU with a team-high 18 points, four rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Senior forward Amber Gaston added 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and an assist of her own.

Sophomore guard Anna Ostlie led Boise State with 18 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two assists. Sophomore forward Abby Muse contributed with a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double while getting two steals and blocks each.

The Owls will play their next game in the Burrow at Abessinio Court against Florida Memorial University on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Angel Rassi is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @arassi2000.