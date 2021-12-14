FAU Football: Two wide receivers enlist for 2022 NFL Draft

TJ Chase and Willie Wright become the fifth and sixth players to declare for the draft.

TJ Chase (left) and Willie Wright (right) both entered their names for the 2022 NFL Draft on Dec. 13, 2021.

More change continues coming to the offense for FAU as senior wide receivers TJ Chase and Willie Wright announced they will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft via Twitter.

Chase played two seasons of his career at FAU after transferring from Clemson University in 2019.

Despite the struggles of the 2020 season, Chase racked up 23 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns. FAU’s hardships in offensive efficiency—which ranked 103rd in offensive efficiency index—slowed down Chase considerably in 2021, where he collected only 14 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Wright had a solid five-season career at FAU that started with a strong freshman season in 2017, where he caught 56 passes for 657 yards and six touchdowns.

However, Wright’s receptions and receiving yards trended downwards continuously every season, partly because of missing time due to injury. In the 2021 season, he appeared in five games and only collected six receptions for 104 yards.

Wright also leaves FAU with two C-USA Conference Championships in the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

With their announcements, Chase and Wright became the fifth and sixth Owls to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft alongside fellow wide receiver Brandon Robinson, linebacker Caliph Brice, cornerbacks Zyon Gilbert and Korel Smith.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held from April 28 through April 30 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., and it will be broadcast on ESPN.

Cameron Priester is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron.