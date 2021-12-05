FAU Football: Two players declare for 2022 NFL Draft

The last Owl to be drafted into the NFL was Harrison Bryant in 2020.

Brandon Robinson (#89, left) and Caliph Brice (right, #9) announced their decisions to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft on the week of Nov. 29. Collage by Gillian Manning.

FAU will be without two of its top contributors on the football field next season as senior inside linebacker Caliph Brice and redshirt junior wide receiver Brandon Robinson both declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brice announced his decision via Twitter on Dec. 2 after spending three seasons at FAU. He started his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to FAU for the 2019 season.

After playing 30 games for the Owls, Brice leaves the program having recorded 140 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception. He also received C-USA honorable mention honors after the 2020 season.

In the 2021 campaign, Brice contributed in 59 tackles that included 26 solo tackles in nine games. His influence and importance as a player on the defensive side of the field earned him a Defensive Player of the Week award after the 31-9 victory over Charlotte on Oct. 21.

On the other hand, after taking advantage of a season that saw him record career-highs in games played, receptions, touchdowns, and total receiving yards, Robinson also announced his decision on Dec. 3 to enter the NFL draft.

Robinson has had a unique FAU football career. He played 28 games in three seasons for the Owls but he has been on the team since the 2017 season after walking on following a stint at Warner University.

After gaining more trust from the coaches and thus more playing time, Robinson improved every year leading to a breakout junior year this past season. He finished his collegiate career with 56 catches for 748 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

For 2021, Robinson caught 37 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns. He played a crucial role in the FAU offense as he tied with two players for first in receiving touchdowns, had the second-most receptions, and averaged the third-most receiving yards per game.

The last FAU player to be drafted was tight end Harrison Bryant when the Cleveland Browns selected him back in 2020. The 2022 NFL Draft will begin on April 28 and end on April 30, as it will be broadcast on ESPN from Las Vegas, Nev.

Trey Avant is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @TreyAvant3.