Basketball: FAU postpones matchups against Charlotte and Old Dominion due to COVID-19

Both men’s and women’s teams are now slated to begin conference play on Jan. 8.

Both FAU men’s and women’s basketball has postponed their first two games to begin conference play due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues.

Since Dec. 29, FAU Athletics announced that the women’s games on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 against Charlotte and Old Dominion (ODU) would be postponed and later revealed that the men’s matchups with Charlotte and ODU will also be pushed back.

FAU’s release detailed that COVID-19 protocol issues within Charlotte’s program caused the cancellation. The 49ers more than likely did not have enough available players on the roster because they were unavailable due to COVID-19.

The release on the ODU postponement stated it was pushed back due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues but did not disclose which team was having issues.

These games become the most recent of several cancellations across multiple sports throughout the NCAA due to the recent surge of COVID-19 variants across the country.

For the Lady Owls, they will host their first game of conference play in the Burrow at Abessinio Court on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. The matchup will be shown on C-USA TV.

As for the men’s, they are scheduled next for a conference matchup on the road in Huntington, W.Va against Marshall on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Cameron Priester is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @PriesterCameron.