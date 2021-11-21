Women’s Basketball: Owls lose 85-79 in overtime at North Florida

FAU remains winless on the road after two games.

Despite the loss, Amber Gaston (#32) had a season-high 25 points against North Florida on Nov. 21, 2021.

FAU women’s basketball (2-2) went up to Jacksonville, Fla. with a 85-79 loss in overtime against the University of North Florida (4-1) on Sunday morning.

The Owls continued their turnover problems from last game early, turning the ball over eight seconds into the first quarter. Despite that, both teams had big turnover problems in the first quarter, FAU with six and UNF with four, as they both finished the quarter with 13 points each.

UNF’s bench helped them in the second quarter, scoring nine points off the bench while FAU’s bench went scoreless in the quarter.

At halftime, UNF led 35-30. The Owls entered the half with nine turnovers while the Ospreys had four.

UNF continued its scoring barrage in the third quarter, going 3-6 from beyond the arc in contrast to FAU’s 1-5 shooting.

The Owls came back in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Ospreys 20-12 to tie the game and take it into overtime.

In overtime, UNF relied heavily on free throws, going 14-16 from the line. FAU couldn’t mount back from those points.

FAU’s shooting from three-point range, going 7-30 from there, was the main thing that led to its downfall. UNF took all their free-throws in the game during overtime and that ultimately was the difference maker.

Senior forward Amber Gaston led the Owls with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and one assist. Junior guard Alexa Zaph helped out with 22 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

For the Ospreys, redshirt senior forward Jazz Bond scored 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Senior guard Rhetta Moore contributed with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

The Owls will play their next game in the Burrow at Abessinio Court against the University of Tulsa, as part of the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament, on Nov. 26 at noon. It will be broadcast on C-USA TV.

Angel Rassi is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @arassi2000.