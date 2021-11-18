Women’s Basketball: Owls commit 28 turnovers in a 56-46 defeat at Miami

Alexa Zaph (#34) had five points and seven rebounds despite committing seven turnovers in the loss at Miami on Nov. 18, 2021. Photo courtesy of FAU Athletics.

FAU women’s basketball (2-1) played their first road game of the season in Coral Gables, Fla. with a 56-46 loss against the University of Miami (4-0) on Thursday night.

The first quarter had a lot of back-and-forth action from both teams, ending with 16 points from each side.

Miami started the second quarter with an 8-0 run and never looked back from there.

UM led 30-21 at halftime. FAU had 17 turnovers, which was nine more than Miami. The Hurricanes relied on second-chance points to help them take the lead and maintain it throughout the half.

The Hurricanes continued their shooting rally in the third quarter to extend the lead even further. FAU tried to come back and cut the lead to 10 but it wasn’t enough.

Miami dominated on the defensive end with 12 steals, three times as much as FAU. The team also grabbed 19 offensive boards, which helped their second-chance shots.

The Owls conceded 28 turnovers which cost them multiple scoring chances. Even though they had the higher field-goal percentage of 38% and three-point percentage of 29%, their turnovers prevented them from having any control over the game.

Redshirt senior guard Rita Pleskevich led the Owls’ with 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Redshirt junior forward Janeta Rozentale helped out with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line.

For Miami, graduate guard Kelsey Marshall had a game-high 14 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Freshman guard Lashae Dwyer contributed with nine points and two rebounds.

The Owls will play their next game in Jacksonville, Fla. against the University of North Florida on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Angel Rassi is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @arassi2000.