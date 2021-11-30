Gallery: Owls finish season 5-7 after 27-17 loss to Middle Tennessee

FAU failed to hold onto a 17-3 lead and lost to Middle Tennessee 27-17, resulting in the Owls finishing the season at 5-7. Here is the game in photos.

Willie Taggart Jr. looks in despair following FAU’s loss to Middle Tennessee on November 27, 2021. Taggart Jr. finished the season injured.

Eston Parker III, Photo Editor
November 30, 2021

Gallery|37 Photos
Eston Parker III
Marquice Robinson and Willie Taggert leading the Owls out of the tunnel before FAU's match against Middle Tennessee on November 27, 2021.