FAU Football: Owls look to get back on track against Charlotte

The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) are heading out to Charlotte, N.C. for a road game on Thursday, Oct. 21. All three of the Owls’ losses this season have come on the road.

Graduate quarterback N’Kosi Perry has been a talking point headed into the game with regards to his health. He suffered a foot injury in the team’s most recent outing against UAB.

“He’s not 100% back yet, but he’s rehabbing and he’s doing a lot better on his foot than what he was after that game,” head coach Willie Taggart said.

Backup quarterback Nick Tronti also sustained an injury last week, leaving freshmen Willie Taggart Jr. and Michael Johnson Jr. to handle the primary quarterback reps in practice.

“The two young guys had a good week of practice. It was good to see that they can come in and get some things done for us,” Taggart said.

The Owls hold a 4-2 record all time against the 49ers, having last played them in 2020 at home in a 21-17 win. FAU is 3-0 in games at Charlotte so that leaves optimism that the team can break its winless road streak.

FAU is averaging 172.7 yards on the ground this season, which should pose themselves as a favorable matchup against Charlotte’s run defense, ranked 124th in the nation heading into Thursday.

Health is a big topic of discussion for Taggart as FAU is coming off a bye, the team looked to heal up and prepare for the continuation of conference play. “[The] guys came back ready to work and [had] a good week of practice. The energy and passion for playing the game is still there, which is great,” he said.

The game will be played on Thursday at Charlotte, kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

Kevin Garcia is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email him [email protected] or follow him on twitter @kevingar658