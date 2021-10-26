FAU Football: Linebacker Courtney McBride out for season, cornerbacks Diashun Moss and Romain Mungin probable against UTEP

An ankle injury will keep McBride out for the rest of the season.

Brian McBride (pictured red, #51) sustained an ankle injury during the bye week that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

FAU’s outside linebacker Courtney McBride missed last week’s game against Charlotte due to an ankle injury.

The specifics of the injury are not known at this time. Head coach Willie Taggart mentioned on Monday in a press conference via Webex that the injury occurred in practice during the bye week.

“It was a freak incident and he had to have surgery, [and] he’ll be out for the season, unfortunately,” Taggart said.

McBride ends his freshman season with a total of three tackles and a sack in six games. The sack came against FIU in the Shula Bowl for a loss of seven yards.

Taggart likes to think of adjusting around injuries as the “next man up” mentality that has kept the team afloat this season.

“You always [have] to be ready in the ‘next man up’ mentality,” Taggart said. “That’s what we need as we continue to move forward.”

Taggart noted that cornerbacks Diashun Moss and Romain Mungin are probable for Saturday’s game against UTEP.

Moss had suffered an upper-body injury but Taggart didn’t go into specifics.

“It was an upper-body injury, he was able to come out [Sunday],” Taggart said. “Again, he’s not 100% but he was able to come out [Sunday] and do some things.”

FAU will host the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) in FAU Stadium at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

