FAU Football: N’Kosi Perry earns Co-Offensive Player of the Week

FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry was awarded Conference USA’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Along with being named College Sports Madness Player of the Week, he was also a candidate for the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. Perry was chosen as a Panini Week 2 C-USA Player of the Week by the Draft Network.

Perry made his second start as an Owl on Saturday, his first at home. He was exceptional against Georgia Southern, throwing for 332 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-27 passing, good for a 70.4% completion percentage. He also finished the game with no three-and-out drives as he looked in command the entire game.

Perry became the first FAU quarterback to pass for over 300 yards since Chris Robinson did it at the 2019 Boca Raton Bowl vs Southern Methodist University (SMU).

FAU is slated for another home game this week when they take on Fordham on Saturday, Sep. 18. The game will kickoff at 6 p.m., streaming live on ESPN with the home radio broadcast on Fox Sports 640AM South Florida.

