FAU Football: Owls name QB N’Kosi Perry as Week 1 starter

The FAU football team announced Sunday afternoon that quarterback N’Kosi Perry will start against the University of Florida (UF) for the season opener. Perry is a graduate transfer from Miami, where he played three seasons.

As a Hurricane, Perry went 6-3 as a starter and threw for 2,484 yards with a 52.4 completion percentage. He threw 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Perry also rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns from 2018 to 2020.

Head coach Willie Taggart and Perry have a history. In 2018 (Taggart’s first year at Florida State), Perry rallied Miami to overcome a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat FSU. In that game, Perry had 204 pass yards and four touchdowns.

In 2020, Perry played in five games (including the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State). In the four regular-season games he played, he had 13 pass attempts combined. He started in the Cheez-It Bowl though, where he threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 19 completions.

Perry threw 1,045 yards in eight games in 2019. His best game of the season was against Virginia Tech in October. The Ocala native had 422 passing yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

The quarterback has also played against three C-USA opponents. He beat FIU in 2018 with 224 pass yards and three touchdowns on 17 completions. In the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl against Louisiana Tech, Perry had five completions for 52 yards. Last season he had two completions for 14 yards in the season opener against UAB.

FAU currently has five quarterbacks on the roster (redshirt junior Nick Tronti, freshman Willie Taggart Jr., redshirt freshman Javion Posey, redshirt freshman Michael Johnson Jr., and Perry).

The Owls will head to Gainesville to play the Florida Gators on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

