FAU Football: Leighton McCarthy and BJ Emmons signed as undrafted free agents

BJ Emmons (left) and Leighton McCarthy (right) signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as undrafted free agents. Photos by Alex Liscio. Collage by Gillian Manning.

The 2021 NFL Draft came to a close on Saturday and although no players from FAU were drafted, linebacker Leighton McCarthy and running back BJ Emmons were both signed as undrafted free agents by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

McCarthy finished his senior season with 39 total tackles (19 solo) and eight sacks. McCarthy was consistently one of FAU’s most productive and impactful players. A multi-positional player, McCarthy had a phenomenal 2020 season that concluded with him being named Second Team All-C-USA.

Emmons finished his senior year with 116 rushing yards and a touchdown. He had an injury-riddled season, but in 2019, Emmons produced his best season. He rushed for 237 yards and six touchdowns.

McCarthy joins a stacked Buccaneers defense that helped lead the team to a Super Bowl championship in February. McCarthy’s experience and versatility will help him compete for a backup role. He also joins former FAU players Herb Miller and John Franklin III in Tampa Bay.

Emmons joins a running back room in Seattle yearning for a solid complement to incumbent starter Chris Carson. If he can stay healthy, Emmons has a good chance to compete for a backup role with the Seahawks.

Former FAU tight end John Raine was also signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons after transferring to Northwestern.

This is the first time in three years that FAU did not have a player get drafted.

Trey Avant is a staff writer for the University Press.