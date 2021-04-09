Women’s Basketball: Iggy Allen enters the transfer portal

Allen led the Owls to an 11-11 record in 2020-21 and won C-USA Newcomer of the Year.

Iggy Allen, the star graduate guard for FAU women’s basketball, entered the transfer portal on April 8, ending her career at the university after one season. She led the Owls in scoring, three-point percentage, field goals made per game, rebounds per game, steals per game, and minutes played per game.

Allen led the Owls to an 11-11 record (8-8 C-USA) in the 2020-21 season and a first-round win over the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in the Conference USA tournament before a second-round loss to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) ended FAU’s run.

Allen was known for her relentless drives to the hoop and ball-handling skills in her one season at FAU, scoring the ball with ease and rebounding like a power forward despite her 5-foot-11 frame.

An all-around player, Allen was named C-USA Newcomer of the Year, first team C-USA, and became the first FAU player ever to be named to the C-USA All-Defensive team.

“From the moment I was introduced to the program, I’ve experienced nothing short of a welcoming and loving environment that has allowed me to evolve both on and off the court; for that I’ll always be grateful,” Allen said on Twitter. “I’d also like to thank my friends, family, and the fans who’ve supported me throughout my time at FAU. I truly appreciate each and every one of you! Having kept a successful future for myself with the game in mind, I’ve decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

Allen, a transfer from Miami, averaged 22.2 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game, becoming the Division One school record holder in both scoring and rebounding averages in the process. Allen won two Player of the Week awards at FAU, for the weeks of Feb. 8 and March 1.

Allen played all 22 games in the 2020-21 season and scored in double-digits in each game. She had 11 double-doubles, four 30-point performances, and five games with 15 or more rebounds. Allen scored her career high of 35 points in a 64-71 loss at Western Kentucky University (WKU) on Feb. 5, a performance in which she also recorded 13 rebounds, three steals, and a career-high three blocks.

In FAU’s first round C-USA tourney game against UAB, Allen shredded the Blazers for 30 points, 16 rebounds, and three assists as the Owls won in a 72-66 nail-biter.

“I thank my Owl family and friends for the experience we’ve shared this past season and I look forward to being introduced to another transformative opportunity. Thank you!” Allen said.

Michael Gennaro is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or follow him on Instagram @mycoolgennaro.